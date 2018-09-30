Petrol touches Rs 90.84/litre in Mumbai, Rs 83.49/litre in Delhi

Fuel prices continued to rise across the country on September 30. A litre of petrol now costs Rs 90.84 per litre in Mumbai, an increase of 9 paise. Diesel rose 17 paise to touch Rs 79.40 a litre.

In Delhi, prices of petrol and diesel were hiked 9 paise and 16 paise to Rs 83.49 and Rs 74.79 per litre, respectively.

According to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Kolkata recorded a 9 paise and 16 paise increase in the price of petrol and diesel to Rs 85.30 and Rs 76.64 per litre, respectively.

City Petrol price Price change (increase) Diesel price Price change (increase) (Rs/litre (in paise) (Rs/litre) (in paise) Bengaluru 84.15 09 75.17 16 Bhopal 89.27 09 78.80 17 Hyderabad 88.51 09 81.35 17 Lucknow 82.79 09 74.92 16 Port Blair 71.80 07 69.94 15

Petrol cost Rs 86.80 per litre in Chennai, while diesel retails at Rs 79.08 a litre, a rise of 10 paise and 17 paise, respectively.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on September 26 cited global factors for rising fuel prices. He said reducing taxes on these items would not have any lasting impact.

"The basic problem is that crude prices are volatile. The effect of any measures, including a reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) by states and the excise duty by the Centre, will not last long due to volatility in crude prices," Pradhan said.

However, the minister said higher fuel prices are a matter of concern and that his government is finding ways to offer some relief to the public.

An excise duty of Rs 19.48 per litre on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel is levied by the central government at present. Various states levy VAT at different rates. Mumbai imposes the highest VAT — 39.12 percent — on petrol, while Telangana levies the highest VAT — 26 percent — on diesel.