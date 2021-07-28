Petrol prices rise by Rs 18.97, diesel up by Rs 17.51 in six months, says govt

Only Meghalaya and Assam have reduced taxes on petrol and diesel in the last six months.

The Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on July 28 said in the Rajya Sabha that the price of petrol has risen by up to Rs 18.97 and the price of diesel has risen by up to Rs 17.51 in the last six months.

In a written response in the Rajya Sabha, the government said that the retail price of petrol has risen by Rs 14 due to the increase in base price linked to the international price of crude between January 1 and July 23. Similarly, the retail price of diesel has risen by Rs 13.70 in the same period.

Between January 1 and July 23, the price of petrol has risen by around Rs 0.47 to Rs 5.04 in states across India due to taxes levied by state governments. Similarly, the price of diesel has risen by around Rs 0.82 to Rs 3.84 in states across India due to taxes levied by state governments, Puri said in his written response.

Only Meghalaya and Assam have reduced taxes on petrol and diesel in the last six months, the data showed. Jharkhand and Uttarakhand have also kept taxes on petrol unchanged in the past six months.

The biggest increase in the price of petrol in the past six months has been seen in Goa - Rs 18.97, Manipur - Rs 18.93, Telangana - Rs 18.77, Karnataka - Rs 18.74 and Madhya Pradesh - Rs 18.70.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Similarly, the biggest increase in the price of diesel in the past six months has been seen in Goa - Rs 17.51, Odisha - Rs 17.49, Telangana - Rs 17.36, Gujarat - Rs 17.23 and Chattisgarh - Rs 17.08.

The central government also said that prices of petrol and diesel have fallen by Rs 0.08 and Rs 0.03 in the past six months due to taxes levied by the central government.

In the response to a separate question, Puri also said that the average price of the Indian Basket of crude oil has risen to $ 68.78 per barrel in 2021-22 so far, from $ 44.82 per barrel in 2020-21 and $ 60.47 per barrel in 2019-20.

The minister in his response also said that the average price of the Indian Basket of crude oil in 2018-19 stood at $69.88 per barrel. However, the average price of petrol and diesel in 2018-19 across India was around Rs 75.27 and Rs 68.22, respectively. The average price of petrol and diesel in 2021-22 (till July 21) is around Rs 94.53 and Rs 84.79, respectively, the government data showed.