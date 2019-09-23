Petrol prices hit year-high, diesel prices also on the upsurge

Petrol prices in the country have hit a year-high, with diesel at its highest in the past couple of months. Petrol prices rose by 29 paise, while diesel got costlier by 19 paise on September 23.

As on September 23, petrol is available at Rs 73.91 a litre in the national capital, while Mumbai cityfolk have to shell out Rs 79.57 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel is being sold at Rs 76.83 and Rs 76.60 respectively. Meanwhile, the four cities saw diesel being sold at Rs 66.93, Rs 69.35, Rs 70.22 and Rs 70.76 respectively.

The fuel prices saw a jump for the seventh day in a row since September 17. This is a new high in petrol prices since November 2018 when it was pegged at around Rs 74 (in Delhi).

Ever since the attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities in Saudi Arabia which led to an almost 5 percent reduction in the global oil supply, fuel prices have seen an upward trend. Meanwhile, oil prices rallied on September 23 after a warning from Iran which states that US presence in the Gulf was de-stabilising the region.