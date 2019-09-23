App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol prices hit year-high, diesel prices also on the upsurge

Petrol and diesel prices have been on the rise in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Petrol prices in the country have hit a year-high, with diesel at its highest in the past couple of months. Petrol prices rose by 29 paise, while diesel got costlier by 19 paise on September 23.

As on September 23, petrol is available at Rs 73.91 a litre in the national capital, while Mumbai cityfolk have to shell out Rs 79.57 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel is being sold at Rs 76.83 and Rs 76.60 respectively. Meanwhile, the four cities saw diesel being sold at Rs 66.93, Rs 69.35, Rs 70.22 and Rs 70.76 respectively.

The fuel prices saw a jump for the seventh day in a row since September 17. This is a new high in petrol prices since November 2018 when it was pegged at around Rs 74 (in Delhi).

Close

Ever since the attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities in Saudi Arabia which led to an almost 5 percent reduction in the global oil supply, fuel prices have seen an upward trend. Meanwhile, oil prices rallied on September 23 after a warning from Iran which states that US presence in the Gulf was de-stabilising the region.

related news

India imports nearly 80 percent of its oil requirements, and the ongoing trend could lead to a further rise in fuel prices in the country. Fuel prices in India are set daily using a complex algorithm based on the past 15-day average international benchmarks.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 07:42 pm

tags #diesel prices #petrol prices #Saudi Aramco

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.