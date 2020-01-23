App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol prices hit January's lowest levels; check out latest rates across India

On January 23, petrol and diesel prices across major cities in India dropped by 17 paise and 19 paise a litre respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Petrol and diesel prices have been falling since January 12 after a significant spike in the early part of the month following tensions in the Middle East.

On January 23, petrol and diesel prices across major cities in India dropped 17 paise and 19 paise a litre, respectively, the lowest for the month of January.

A litre of petrol on January 23 cost Rs 74.65 in New Delhi, Rs 80.25 in Mumbai, Rs 77.54 in Chennai and Rs 77.26 in Kolkata. Meanwhile, a litre of diesel in these very cities costs Rs 67.86, Rs 71.15, Rs 71.70 and Rs 70.22 a litre, respectively.

Close

In Bengaluru, consumers will have to shell out Rs 77.15 and Rs 70.12 for a litre of petrol and diesel. respectively. Those in Gurugram and Hyderabad will be able to buy a litre of petrol for Rs Rs 74.17 and Rs 79.38 and a litre of diesel at Rs 66.86 and Rs 73.99, respectively.

related news

Oil prices hit a seven-week low on January 23 on the back of fears that the outbreak of the SARS-like coronavirus in China may lower fuel demand.

India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, imports about 84 percent of its oil needs and traditionally relies on Middle East for majority of its supplies.

However, work on a strategy to diversify India's oil supply sources in order to cut dependence on the Middle East is underway, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said last week, adding that some refiners are in advance negotiations to boost Russian oil imports.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Business #Economy #fuel prices #India

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.