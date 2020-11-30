PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 07:51 PM IST

Petrol price has crossed Rs 90 per litre mark in these cities

In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the petrol rate as on November 30 is Rs 90.05 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 80.10 per litre.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image (Reuters)
Representative image (Reuters)

Petrol prices have been crawling up steadily for the past 10 days and it has crossed the Rs 90 per litre-mark in several cities. Since petrol prices vary due to varying tax regimes, it is still below Rs 80 per litre in some cities even as it is steep in others. Among the cities where petrol price has crossed the Rs 90-mark are Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

In Bhopal, the petrol rate as of November 30 is Rs 90.05 per litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 80.10 per litre. In Indore, it is Rs 90.16 per litre, while in Aurangabad it is Rs 90.25 per litre.

At present, the Petrol rate is lowest in Chandigarh (Punjab and Haryana) at Rs 79.28 per litre, followed by Vadodara (Gujarat) at Rs 79.42 per litre, Surat (Gujarat) at Rs 79.76 per litre, and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) at Rs 79.77 per litre.

Commenting on the steep rise in petrol price, Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Owners Associations president Ajay Singh said that crude prices are increasing due to an increase in demand following the easing of coronavirus lockdown across the world.

He pointed out that in Madhya Pradesh, the rate of Value Added Tax (VAT) is higher than that of other states at 39 percent, which is another reason why the price of petrol is higher in MP.

According to Singh, in a few other cities of Madhya Pradesh, the petrol prices have crossed beyond the Rs 91 mark for the first time.

With PTI inputs
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 07:51 pm

tags #hike in petrol prices #Madhya Pradesh #petrol rate

