    Fuel prices on January 30: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 per litre and Rs 94.24 per litre respectively in Chennai, and at Rs 106.03 a litre and Rs 92.76 a litre in Kolkata, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 08:07 AM IST
    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre

    Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 30, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre.

    Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre respectively in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

    In other news, oil prices settled lower on January 27, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected United States economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand.

    Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $86.66 per barrel, up just 3 cents from last week's settlement. US crude fell $1.33, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $79.68, 2 percent lower on the week.