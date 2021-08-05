MARKET NEWS

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates static for 19th consecutive day; check prices in your city

Petrol. diesel prices on August 5: In Mumbai, petrol continues to retail at Rs 107.83 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 97.45 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST
Petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Representative image)

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 19th consecutive day on August 5. With no change, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 a litre, while diesel retails at Rs 89.87 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IOCL) price listing.

Since May 1, fuel prices have increased on 41 days and remained unchanged on 49 days. The 41 increases have taken up petrol price by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel price has increased by Rs 9.14 per litre in the national capital in the same duration.

In Mumbai, petrol continues to retail at Rs 107.83 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 97.45 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

The fuel prices also remain unchanged in Kolkata, where the prices of a litre of petrol and diesel were Rs 102.08 and 93.02, respectively.

Chennai also retailed a litre of petrol at the same price -- Rs 102.49. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 94.39 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Aug 02, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Aug 02, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    108
Diesel Rate in Mumbai Aug 02, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    98
Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Domestic fuel rates are benchmarked to international oil prices as India is 85 percent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. International rates have surged since last month on a rebound in consumption.

Petrol rates are above the Rs 100-a-litre mark in most places in 15 states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab and at a couple of districts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Rates are also above the sensitive Rs 100 per litre level in four Union Territories including Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Diesel, the most used fuel in the country, is above that level in some places in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #diesel price #India #mumbai #Petrol price
first published: Aug 5, 2021 08:12 am

