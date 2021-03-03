English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Petrol, diesel prices steady for fourth consecutive day, Centre considering a tax cut: Report

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST
Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Representative image (Image: Reuters)


Retail fuel prices across the country remained steady for the fourth consecutive day on March 3. As prices of diesel and petrol are at record highs, the government is considering cutting excise duties to provide some relief to automobile owners.

The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained stable at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

Following the economic hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government has twice hiked taxes on petrol and diesel in the last 12 months to increase the revenue collection rather than passing on the benefit of low prices to consumers, ANI said in a report.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic-high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country. The fuel prices have increased amid a rally in global crude oil prices, with coronavirus vaccination drives across the world and the US legislature passing a huge stimulus package as part of the coronavirus relief.

According to a report by The Indian Express, petrol consumption fell by two percent and diesel by 8.6 percent in February as compared to a year ago in the same month.

Close

Related stories

The finance ministry has now started consultations with some states, oil companies and the oil ministry to find the most effective way to lower the tax burden on consumers without federal finances taking a big hit, the sources said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"We are discussing ways in which prices can be kept stable. We will be able to take a view of the issue by mid-March," said one of the sources.

[Input from agencies]
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #diesel #fuel price hike #petrol
first published: Mar 3, 2021 08:29 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.