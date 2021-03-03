Petrol, diesel prices steady for fourth consecutive day, Centre considering a tax cut: Report

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

Retail fuel prices across the country remained steady for the fourth consecutive day on March 3. As prices of diesel and petrol are at record highs, the government is considering cutting excise duties to provide some relief to automobile owners.

The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained stable at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

Following the economic hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government has twice hiked taxes on petrol and diesel in the last 12 months to increase the revenue collection rather than passing on the benefit of low prices to consumers, ANI said in a report.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic-high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country. The fuel prices have increased amid a rally in global crude oil prices, with coronavirus vaccination drives across the world and the US legislature passing a huge stimulus package as part of the coronavirus relief.

According to a report by The Indian Express, petrol consumption fell by two percent and diesel by 8.6 percent in February as compared to a year ago in the same month.

The finance ministry has now started consultations with some states, oil companies and the oil ministry to find the most effective way to lower the tax burden on consumers without federal finances taking a big hit, the sources said.

"We are discussing ways in which prices can be kept stable. We will be able to take a view of the issue by mid-March," said one of the sources.

