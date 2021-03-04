Petrol, Diesel prices stable for fifth day, demand for e-vehicles surges

Petrol and diesel prices across the country remain stable for the fifth day after a steep rise in fuel prices on February 27, 2021.

The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi remained stable at Rs 91.17 per litre and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 97.57 per litre. The price of diesel stood at Rs 88.60 per litre.

Following the economic hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government has twice hiked taxes on petrol and diesel in the last 12 months to increase the revenue collection rather than passing on the benefit of low prices to consumers, ANI said in a report.

While the centre government is still mulling over a tax cut in fuel prices, the e-cycle, e scooter and e-rickshaw sale has increased in the last two-three months, said Omkar Singh Pahwa, one of the directors of Avon Cycles.

"Our company is growing at a pace of 15 percent to 20 percent every year in the sale of e-bikes and e-vehicles, especially after the fuel price hike. That bike is a great option to avoid traffic in big cities, the reason people are preferring e-bike. If the prices of petrol and diesel will keep going up, the market of the bike will get doubled in the coming time. This will benefit the industry immensely," Pahwa told ANI.

The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic-high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country.

Hero MotoCorp holds 70 percent of the total sale, followed by Avon and other bicycle manufacturing companies. Hero MotoCorp sold 14,000 e-bikes in 2019 and 30,000 e-bikes in 2020, which shows the rise in demand for battery-operated vehicles.

The number of inquiries from prospective buyers about e-scooters has also witnessed a three-fold rise from the past two-three months, after the hike in petrol and diesel prices, there is a growth of 20 percent to 25 percent in the e-vehicle business, the director of Hero MotoCorp Abhishek Munjal, told ANI.