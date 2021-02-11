Petrol, diesel prices rise for third consecutive day in metros

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Retail fuel prices climbed once again for the third consecutive day reaching new highs on Thursday, February 11 in metro cities across the country.

The petrol price in Delhi was hiked by 25 paise reaching Rs. 87.85 per litre as compared to Rs. 87.60 per litre on Wednesday, according to state-owned fuel retailers. Diesel price in the national capital also raised to Rs. 78.03, increasing 30 paise from the previous day.

In Mumbai, the prices rose to ₹ 94.36 per litre and ₹ 84.94 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively. The financial capital has the highest fuel prices in the country.

Meanwhile, automobile owners in Chennai shell out Rs. 90.18 per litre and Rs. 83.18 per litre of petrol and diesel. The prices in Kolkata reach Rs. 89.16 per litre for petrol and Rs. 81.61 per litre for diesel.

The difference in prices in states stem from local and VAT taxes imposed in states. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the parliament, last week that excise duty levied by the central government makes up for Rs 32.98 per litre of the price of petrol in Delhi and sales tax or VAT of the state government constitutes Rs 19.55.

The minister had ruled out the possibility of a reduction in taxes on petrol and diesel in order to reduce prices. "There is no such proposal at present," he said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. He added that taxes are increased or decreased depending on several factors like the requirement of the government and market situation