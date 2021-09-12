Petrol, diesel prices on September 12: Check fuel rates in your city here

Fuel prices remain unchanged for the seventh consecutive day on September 12. In Delhi, petrol was selling at Rs 101.19 a litre and diesel at Rs 88.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol was priced at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel Rs 96.19 a litre, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) said.

Fuel prices remain unchanged in Chennai, too, with petrol at Rs 98.96 and diesel at Rs 93.26.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel cost Rs 101.62 per litre and Rs 91.71 per litre, respectively.

On September 5, the price of petrol was cut by 15 paise and 14 paise in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The revision had come after three days of stability in fuel prices.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 10, 2021 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 10, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹107 107 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 10, 2021 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹96 96 View more Show

Fuel prices were last hiked on July 17. The price of petrol was raised by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17, while the diesel increased by Rs 9.14. The hike pushed petrol above the psychologically important Rs 100-mark in many cities and towns.

Fuel rates differ from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates are to be reviewed and revised daily. The new prices become effective from 6 am.