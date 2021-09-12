MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Petrol, diesel prices on September 12: Check fuel rates in your city here

In Mumbai, petrol is currently priced at Rs 107.26 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 96.19 per litre

Moneycontrol News
September 12, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

Fuel prices remain unchanged for the seventh consecutive day on September 12. In Delhi, petrol was selling at Rs 101.19 a litre and diesel at Rs 88.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol was priced at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel Rs 96.19 a litre, Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) said.

Fuel prices remain unchanged in Chennai, too, with petrol at Rs 98.96 and diesel at Rs 93.26.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel cost Rs 101.62 per litre and Rs 91.71 per litre, respectively.

On September 5, the price of petrol was cut by 15 paise and 14 paise in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The revision had come after three days of stability in fuel prices.

Fuel prices were last hiked on July 17. The price of petrol was raised by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17, while the diesel increased by Rs 9.14. The hike pushed petrol above the psychologically important Rs 100-mark in many cities and towns.

Fuel rates differ from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

Under the pricing formula adopted by oil companies, rates are to be reviewed and revised daily. The new prices become effective from 6 am.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #diesel price #Economy #fuel price #India #Petrol price
first published: Sep 12, 2021 09:06 am

