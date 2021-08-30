Petrol, diesel prices on August 30: Fuel prices remain unchanged; check rates in your city

In Mumbai, the petrol price remained unchanged and retailed at Rs 107.52 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices remained static across metros for the sixth day in a row on August 30. With no change, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.49 a litre and diesel at Rs 88.92 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol continues to retail at Rs 107.52 a litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 96.48 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

The fuel prices remain unchanged in Kolkata too, where a litre of petrol and diesel prices were Rs 101.82 and 91.98, respectively.

Chennai also retailed a litre of petrol at the same price - Rs 99.20. The DMK government in Tamil Nadu had earlier announced a tax cut of Rs 3 on petrol per litre. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 93.52 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry government announced on August 25 that the territorial administration has cut value-added tax (VAT) on petrol by three percent. The decision on the reduction was taken by Chief Minister N Rangasamy at a meeting of the territorial cabinet earlier on the day and was approved by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, according to an official press release.

With the cut, the price of petrol was reduced by Rs 2.43 per litre in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

India is near 85 percent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and so benchmarks local fuel rates to international oil prices.

Petrol and diesel price was last hiked on July 17. Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17.

Diesel rates had gone up by Rs 9.14 during this period. The price hike during this period pushed petrol prices above Rs 100-a-litre-mark in more than half of the country while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.