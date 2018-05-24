Petrol, diesel prices hit fresh high; 11th straight hike in as many days

Petrol and diesel prices continue to soar and touched another peak on Thursday. Petrol was hiked by 26 paise to Rs 85.29 per litre in Mumbai.

This is the 11th straight hike in a row. Diesel prices on the other hand, were hiked by 16 paise to Rs 72.96 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol prices in Delhi were increased by 26 paise to Rs 77.47 per litre and diesel by 15 paise to Rs 68.53 per litre.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier said that the government will intervene to reduce prices.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, traded above $79.47 a barrel on the ICE.

A possible drop in Venezuela's crude output after a disputed presidential election, potential US sanctions on the country as well as US' tough stance on Iran are the key price drivers.

OPEC may decide to raise oil output as soon as June due to worries over Iranian and Venezuelan supply and after Washington raised concerns the oil rally was going too far, OPEC and oil industry

Indian Oil (IOC), the country's top refiner, will turn to its traditional oil suppliers, mostly in the Middle East, if U.S. sanctions against Iran result in supply disruptions, its head of finance said.

IOC is Iran's biggest Indian oil client. The company meets about 70 percent of its oil needs through annual contracts deals, mainly with Middle Eastern producers.

IOC chairman Sanjiv Singh said the government had so far not directed refiners to cut imports from Iran.

(With inputs from Reuters)