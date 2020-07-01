Petition seeks termination of MOUs between Chinese companies and Adani, Maharashtra

A petition filed in the Supreme Court has sought cancellation of agreements between Adani Group, Maharashtra and Chinese companies, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The plea comes amid rising border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Adani entered into a $300 million memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China's East Hope Group for manufacturing solar power equipment in Mundra SEZ.

Maharastra and Great Wall Motors entered into a $1 billion MoU for a manufacturing facility in the state.

The plea argued that allowing Chinese companies to enter MOUs is "against the will and sentiments" of Indians, and is contrary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

OFFICIAL STATEMENT Adani Group maintains that the social media rumours regarding the signing of a $300 Mn deal in an MoU with China-based East Hope Group in 2017 are inaccurate and outdated.

The Centre had on June 29 banned 59 Chinese citing threats to national security. The plea said the "national security threat" reason cited needs to be applied to the MoUs as well.