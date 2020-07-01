App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petition seeks termination of MOUs between Chinese companies and Adani, Maharashtra

Maharastra and Great Wall Motors entered into a $1 billion MoU for a manufacturing facility in the state.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pic for representation
Pic for representation

A petition filed in the Supreme Court has sought cancellation of agreements between Adani Group, Maharashtra and Chinese companies, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The plea comes amid rising border tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Adani entered into a $300 million memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China's East Hope Group for manufacturing solar power equipment in Mundra SEZ.

Close

Maharastra and Great Wall Motors entered into a $1 billion MoU for a manufacturing facility in the state.

The plea argued that allowing Chinese companies to enter MOUs is "against the will and sentiments" of Indians, and is contrary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

The Centre had on June 29 banned 59 Chinese citing threats to national security. The plea said the "national security threat" reason cited needs to be applied to the MoUs as well.  
First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:40 am

tags #Adani Group #Maharashtra

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.