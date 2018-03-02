App
Mar 01, 2018 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

PESB recommends Anil Kumar Chaudhary as Chairman of SAIL

Government headhunter late last year had invited applications for the post of SAIL chairman. The incumbent P K Singh, is retiring in June this year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government headhunter PESB has recommended the name of Anil Kumar Chaudhary for the top post of state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

"PESB (Public Enterprises Selection Board) recommended the following name (Anil Kumar Chaudhary) for the post of Chairman, Steel Authority of India Ltd," the government headhunter said while mentioning his name.

Chaudhary is the director finance of the country's largest steel maker SAIL. Besides Chaudhary, other candidates who were interviewed by the public enterprises' selection board were Moil Director Tanmaya Kumar Pattnaik, SAIL Executive Director Alok Sahay, SAIL Director (Commercial) Soma Mondal and Central Electronics Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Nalin Shinghal, PESB said.

Chaudhary has been holding the charge of director finance since September 2011. Prior to this, he was working as Executive Director Finance & Administration (F&A) at SAIL's Bokaro Steel Plant till August 31, 2011.

He previously worked as General Manager (F&A) at SAIL Corporate Office, New Delhi. Chaudhary joined SAIL in 1984 as Junior Manager (F&A). He has accomplished a number of assignments during his career in SAIL.

In particular, he has contributed in the areas of treasury and banking operations, foreign exchange management, capital budgeting, cost and operations budget, financial concurrence and administration of centralised gratuity and superannuation funds.

Government headhunter late last year had invited applications for the post of SAIL chairman. The incumbent P K Singh, is retiring in June this year. Singh had taken charge as SAIL chairman on 10 December 2015. Prior to this assignment, Singh was the chief executive officer of SAIL’s Durgapur Steel Plant.

