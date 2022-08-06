English
    Peruvian President Castillo says prime minister will stay on

    Finance minister Oscar Graham, meanwhile, is expected to depart the government after a cabinet reshuffle, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters Friday.

    Reuters
    August 06, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST
    FILE PHOTO. Image: Reuters

    Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said on Twitter Friday evening that he has not accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Anibal Torres, adding that Torres remains committed to work for the country.

    Keeping Torres as cabinet chief means the executive will not have to seek a new confidence vote from Congress, doing away with a key risk.

    Finance minister Oscar Graham, meanwhile, is expected to depart the government after a cabinet reshuffle, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters Friday.

    Castillo could carry out his fifth cabinet reshuffle just one year into his presidency later on Friday.

     
    Reuters
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 07:51 am
