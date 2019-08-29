Personal trainer, yoga instructor: Here are the hot jobs fuelled by 'Fit India' movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nation-wide 'Fit India Movement' on August 29 and appealed to every citizen to remain healthy and fit. Jobs site Indeed has identified six job roles that will get a fillip under this movement.

Fit India movement, launched on the occasion of the National Sports Day, aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives. It is likely that government bodies will also be encouraged to make their employees follow a fitness regime.

According to Indeed, here are the six job roles that will get a boost:

-Fitness manager: If you possess the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to design and manage safe and effective fitness programs, this job is for you. The average annual salary for this role is Rs 2,74,776 and goes up to a salary of Rs 6,48,000 per annum.

-Yoga instructor: This profession requires one to have a certification in yoga and enjoy conducting and instructing yoga sessions. Indeed noted that Yoga instructors can fetch an average monthly salary of Rs 2,28,096 with an upper limit of Rs 6,24,000 per annum.

-Personal trainer: For those with the skill to instruct and assist individuals in reaching personal health and fitness goals, this is the perfect job option. The average annual salary for a personal trainer is Rs 1,78,248 and goes up to a salary of Rs 5,28,000 per annum.

-Physical education teacher: An interest in maintaining one's physical wellbeing, and responsibility in training for holistic development from an early age are key traits sought after for a physical education teacher. This role can fetch you an average annual salary of Rs 2,19,972 and goes up to Rs 5,04,000 per annum.

-Fitness instructor: The ability to conduct group classes and skills in floor training are crucial for this job, which fetch an average annual salary of Rs 1,93,380 with an upper limit of Rs 4,80,000 per annum.