Personal income tax to GDP ratio rises to 2.94% in FY22

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 07:45 PM IST

The ministry said the personal Income Tax (PIT), which is paid by individuals, to GDP ratio has been steadily increasing from 2.11 in FY 2014-15 to 2.94 in FY 2021-22.

Personal income tax as a percentage of GDP has gone up from 2.11 per cent in 2014-15 to 2.94 per cent in 2021-22 fiscal, indicating that taxpayer base is widening as a result of the steps taken by the present government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a review meeting with the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was apprised about the impact of various steps taken by the apex direct tax body to widen taxpayer base, the finance ministry said.

The personal income tax collection (including Securities Transaction Tax) increased to over Rs 6.96 lakh crore, from over Rs 2.65 lakh crore in 2014-15.