Zero mark-ups on cards do not guarantee best forex rates; not useful in another country: BookMyForex’s Sudarshan Motwani

Hiral Thanawala
Dec 16, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

Up to 90 percent of your travel money should be in the form of cards if you’re travelling to destinations where acceptance of digital payments is high, says Sudarshan Motwani, Founder and CEO, BookMyForex.

The appetite for international travel has been gradually growing and is now at its highest point since the Covid pandemic started. But with the rupee depreciating by more than 11 percent against the dollar so far in 2022, people are looking for cheaper destinations and deals.

BookMyForex, a foreign currency exchanger and international money transfer firm, has found that millennials have become a fast-growing travel segment apart from family and business travellers. They have been choosing emerging destinations and are attracted to exclusive deals and packages from industry players, it says. Sudarshan Motwani, Founder & CEO of BookMyForex, shares his views on the rising demand for forex cards compared to the pre-Covid period, the advantages of carrying these cards instead of currency, and more.

Edited excerpts: 

What kind of demand have you witnessed for forex cards lately compared to pre-Covid times?

Travellers are back, and we are seeing higher demand for forex cards. In March 2022, we issued 3.5 times more forex cards compared to pre-Covid times.

A forex card is a prepaid card that is loaded with the foreign currency of the customer's choice. It resembles a debit card in every aspect of functionality but it is a prepaid instrument that is denominated in multiple foreign currencies as per your travel itinerary. You need to inform the card issuer how much money in a specific currency you want to load on your forex card. When you buy any item abroad, you only have to swipe it at the checkout counter; the money will be debited and the forex balance on your card will reduce. A forex card can even be used to withdraw money from a foreign currency ATM. It can easily be reloaded during the trip.