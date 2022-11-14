 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Your child’s age is crucial when you start investing for future goals

Anup Bansal
Nov 14, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Saving and investing for different life-stages of your child can be a challenging task. However, following some simple, but key steps, can help you.

From a toddler to a teenager to an adult, witnessing your child grow is a sight to behold. A parent’s love and care for their child knows no boundaries even as they turn independent.

While your love as a parent doesn't need to change with your child’s age, how you plan to secure their future, financially, definitely requires transformation to match their life-stage.

As your child grows, expenses related to upbringing, education, extracurricular activities, etc. also rise and your financial plan should reflect the same. This helps you keep your finances in order and also supports your child in fulfilling his/her dreams and goals.

To help you achieve the same, this Children’s Day, here is how you should undertake asset allocation based on your child’s life-stage.

Decide investment goals based on your child’s life-stage
There are two key phases of a child’s life which will require substantial funding from your side:  higher studies, and beyond (this can include wedding).