What young consumers should look for in health insurance

For sure, the pandemic ruffled the world in many ways, but the one change that’s here to stay is increased awareness and a changed outlook of young people regarding their health.

They have since realised that health is, indeed, wealth and are thus going the extra mile to safeguard themselves in every possible way. This includes opting for a sound health insurance plan that provides financial cushioning in case of a medical crisis. After all, the early onset of lifestyle and chronic diseases in the aftermath of the pandemic has demonstrated that no age is immune to health issues.

Given that medical inflation is on the rise, the relevance of health insurance becomes more prominent.

India is considered to have one of the youngest demographics in the world with over 52 percent population below the age of 30, as per the National Family Health Survey-5. It comes as no surprise that today’s progressive insurance industry is increasingly devising products that not only suit the young consumer’s needs but also make it cost-effective. So, if you fall under this bucket and are looking to buy health insurance, here’s what you should keep in mind.

Siddharth Singhal is Business Head, Health Insurance at Policybazaar.com