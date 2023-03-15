What young consumers should look for in health insurance

Even younger individuals need health insurance

For sure, the pandemic ruffled the world in many ways, but the one change that’s here to stay is increased awareness and a changed outlook of young people regarding their health.

They have since realised that health is, indeed, wealth and are thus going the extra mile to safeguard themselves in every possible way. This includes opting for a sound health insurance plan that provides financial cushioning in case of a medical crisis. After all, the early onset of lifestyle and chronic diseases in the aftermath of the pandemic has demonstrated that no age is immune to health issues.

Given that medical inflation is on the rise, the relevance of health insurance becomes more prominent.

India is considered to have one of the youngest demographics in the world with over 52 percent population below the age of 30, as per the National Family Health Survey-5. It comes as no surprise that today’s progressive insurance industry is increasingly devising products that not only suit the young consumer’s needs but also make it cost-effective. So, if you fall under this bucket and are looking to buy health insurance, here’s what you should keep in mind.

The early-bird advantage

Young customers don’t see health as a pressing issue, and, therefore, make the mistake of waiting until it’s too late.

However, buying a policy when you are young will enable you to skip the mandatory waiting period. In some plans, it can range from a few months to years before you can file a claim.

Also, you can get higher coverage at a lesser premium as you fall in the bracket of higher immunity and lower risk of contracting severe medical conditions.

Therefore, it is recommended to purchase a health policy while young, as you can leverage the benefits and avail of a lower premium.

OPD coverage

Health insurance is moving away from the traditional claim-for-hospitalisation-only definition. It is evolving to cater to young consumer needs that are not just limited to hospitalisation but extends to doctor visits, lab tests, regular health check-ups and even tele-medical consultation.

The good news is that having an OPD or out-patient department coverage in your plan helps cover all these expenses efficiently around the year.

It also acts as a push for young consumers to opt for health insurance for end-to-end protection, who would otherwise skip buying a policy if they don’t anticipate hospitalisation.

Unlimited restoration benefit

When buying health insurance coverage, most people gauge their age, family history, current lifestyle, and financial status before opting for a sum assured. Yet there can be instances when the coverage amount purchased might not suffice due to the criticality and complexity of the ailment or multiple claims. In this case, unlimited restoration benefits come to one’s rescue.

This provides the policyholder with the option to completely refill the sum assured up to the base amount. Many plans now offer a 100 percent restoration benefit. To explain, this provides a refill of the sum insured in case it falls short or gets exhausted during a claim. Moreover, a significant benefit of this feature is that it can be used indefinitely during the policy term and also in the event of an unrelated condition.

Leveraging cost-effectiveness

One always has age factor on their side when buying young, which translates into cost-effectiveness. While having a health insurance policy is the ideal way to give you and your family a financial back-up in the event of a medical emergency, the fact still remains that prevention is better than cure.

Realising its importance, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued guidelines to all general insurers to offer incentives in the form of reward points to customers at the time of renewal for maintaining good health.

Therefore, always check for this feature and know the specific benchmarks, as some insurance companies provide an upfront discount as well as a lower annual premium to people with good health. In addition, you may also be provided with a 100 percent discount or concession under some plans if you meet the insurer’s criteria.

Some plans also give you discounts on health check-ups or other attractive benefits depending on the terms and conditions.

Maternity expenses

For young couples, the inclusion of maternity benefits—coverage against normal and C-section deliveries, new-born baby expenses like immunisation fees, ambulance costs, and stem cell preservation — are crucial factors to take into account, so they can embrace parenthood with ease.

Thus, choose a plan well in advance before planning your family. Go for a plan that offers overall protection while safeguarding you financially from possible treatment, pre- and post-hospitalisation, road ambulance costs, etc.

Health is unpredictable, and the only way to safeguard yourself is by following a healthy regime and having a health insurance plan that shields you financially. Therefore, always compare the various online options and check for features, inclusions, and exclusions.

In addition, knowing the insurer's claim settlement ratio is also recommended. Hence, before selecting your policy, read the fine print to ensure you commit to a robust health insurance policy.

(The author is Business Head, Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com)