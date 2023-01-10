 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
You will work shorter and live longer than you think. Are you prepared?

Girish Ganaraj
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:05 AM IST

From learning to spend your money in a better way to staying healthy enough to enjoy your money, here are eight truisms that would help you have a healthier relation with money in 2023.

A New Year brings optimism and we try to channelise that rejuvenation into action through resolutions.

Whether it is stopping smoking or liquor or starting a new diet or fitness regime, the start of a New Year is the time to kick it off. Even when it comes to money, people make resolutions at the start of the year such as controlling their spending habits, following up and clearing some old pending investment-related paperwork, or even something as simple as being more serious about their money.

This is also a good time to go back to the starting line, to take another shot at those things that got missed or we got wrong, and to renew our commitment to actions that we have taken in the past, and that need to be continued.

In line with this, here are eight truisms that I find useful in terms of defining my attitude and my actions towards managing money.

You will work shorter than you would like and live longer than you think

The days when people worked till 60 and then retired are gone. The gig economy has added even more uncertainty. At the same time, nearly everyone you know has parents in their 80s and even 90s. In these last 15 years, the dominant life stage for people has changed from their working-life to their post-work-life. This is compounded by the fact that with every newer generation, the chances of being financially supported by one’s children reduce. What this means is that one needs to plan for this much earlier and much more actively.