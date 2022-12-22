 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
You can now recover GST paid on under-construction property from if the deal is called off

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Dec 22, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

Once the finer details are worked out, buyers of under-construction property will be soon able to reclaim the GST paid on the property directly from the government if the person opts out of the deal and the time period for the developer to refund the money has expired.

Construction of residential real estate projects typically takes three to four years.

At its meeting on December 17, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council made some recommendations that will have wide ramifications. Among other things, it will help a lot of homebuyers, especially those who opt for under-construction properties. The council recommended that the GST rules be amended to allow a buyer to file an application for refund in cases where the contract or agreement for supply of services, like construction of a flat or house, is cancelled and the time period to issue a credit note by the concerned supplier (developer) is over.

In other words, a person who purchases an under-construction house and pays the purchase price and GST but decides to call off the deal before registration of the property will get the GST refund directly from the government if the time allowed for developer to return the amount gets over.

Tax experts welcomed the recommendation, saying it removes a lot of ambiguity.

“Refund to unregistered persons was a sore point for long and the GST Council has finally relented thanks to the buoyancy in monthly collections. It is a major relief for common consumers who used to cancel their flat booking or insurance but were not paid for lack of provisions,” said Shailendra Kumar, chairman, TIOL Knowledge Foundation, a fiscal think tank.

Read on to know when and how much GST is applicable on property purchase and how you can reclaim it if the deal is called off before registration.

GST on house purchase