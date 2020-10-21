Yes Bank home loan, credit card offers: Bank extends festive discount, offers competitive loan rates

Private lender Yes Bank on October 20 introduced seasonal offers during the ongoing festival season. Unveiling the Khushiyon Ki Karein Zimmedari Se Tayyari campaign, it announced discounts on the processing fee of loans, low-cost equated monthly instalments (EMIs), gift vouchers, cash backs as well as various consumer loans at competitive interest rates.

The lender said customers can avail hassle-free personal and business loans and two-wheeler and auto loans up to 100 percent of on-road prices at competitive interest rates. This offering is topped with tailored options and flexible payment plans.

In addition to these offerings on easy loans, customers can enjoy the benefit of over 100 attractive deals on credit cards with rewards, the bank said in a release.

Under the various offers available, the lender said it will offer car loans beginning from 7.99 percent, with up to 100 percent on-road prices, besides longer tenor option of up to 8 years.

Value-added services are also on the table. This includes home delivery and free test drives. Yes Bank will also offer loans up to 100 percent of a pre-owned car's valuation. Such loans will be offered at 10.49 percent, with a longer tenor of up to six years.

As for personal loans, customers can avail up to Rs 50 lakh starting at 10.45 percent with the highest tenor of 72 months, Yes Bank said.

It will offer two-wheeler loans up to 100 percent of on-road prices, starting at 10.99 percent, for tenor options ranging from 12 to 84 months.

It also introduced affordable housing loans to families with income starting at Rs 9,000 per month, tailored programmes with minimal or no formal income documents, and a subsidy of up to Rs 2.67 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The bank will also offer gold loan at 10.99 percent, with a flat processing fee of Rs 799 and a loan-to-value ratio up to 90 percent till March 2021.

Likewise, the bank will offer business loans up to Rs 50 lakh at 15.75 percent for ultra-edge customers, offering flexible and longer repayment option.

Yes Bank said it has tied up with popular brands for credit cardholders to purchase home appliances at no-cost EMI. Top spenders can win prizes, including smartphones, televisions, bluetooth speakers and shopping vouchers.

The bank also offered initiatives such as digitally opening a savings account from the comfort of home. This includes the #YESforLocal initiative, which supports homegrown businesses and overdraft facility against fixed deposits.