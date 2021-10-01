YES Bank Festive Offer: Home loans at 6.7%, additional benefits for women

Representative image (Source: ShutterStock)

YES Bank has announced a limited period offer on ‘YES Premier Home Loans’ at 6.7 percent per annum, which, it said, is among the most competitive interest rates in the retail consumer market.

The 90-day offer from YES Bank includes an additional 0.05 percent benefit (interest rate at 6.65 percent) for prospective salaried women home buyers.

Under this offer, salaried home buyers will get a flexible home loan tenure of up to 35 years at affordable EMI options and zero prepayment charges with minimal documentation. The YES Bank offer is applicable for home loans for property purchase as well as balance transfers from other lenders.

Here are the benefits of YES Premier home loans as listed by the bank:

Loan tenure of up to 35 years

0.05% discount for salaried women customers

Minimal documentation

Doorstep service

Speaking on the offer, Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and CEO, YES BANK, said: “In our continuous endeavour to support customers and communities, YES BANK is pleased to offer competitive interest rates on home loans to help fulfill a home buyer’s dream of owning their own home. Given our focus on further building the retail book, home loan is a segment we are looking at expanding and envisage growing the book size by 2X over the next three months. With its inherent long tenure, the home loan offering also gives us an opportunity to partner with our consumers across different life stages and lifecycles.”

Combined with buoyant demand for homes during the festive season, the offer is expected to provide a significant fillip to the bank’s ambitions of becoming a significant player in the retail consumer market.