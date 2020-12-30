eye-on-india Year-ender 2020 | What are the five big investing lessons we learned from 2020? The year 2020 will definitely go down in history for all the wrong reasons with the pandemic affecting millions of lives across the globe. But the good news for stock market investors is that despite all the volatility, we are likely to end the year on a record high note. Looking back at 2020, here are some key learnings that we would like to share as we step into the new year.