Wound-up debt schemes of Franklin Templeton see default from Future group firm

The wound-up debt-oriented schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (FT MF) saw default from Future group firm -- Rivaaz Trade Ventures (RTVL) -- on Monday. Following this, the exposure to the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) company were re-priced to zero.

Four the six schemes that are under wind-up had 0.3 percent to 6.3 percent exposure to the firm. These include Franklin India Credit Risk Fund-FICRF (0.33 percent of scheme exposure), Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund-FIDA (3.02 percent), Franklin India Short Term Income Plan (5.02 percent) and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund (6.32 percent).

Earlier this year, these four schemes have also had to re-value exposure to Nufuture Digital and Future Ideas Company (other Future group firms) to zero, following default on their debt obligations.

The latest round of re-pricing would have a further impact on the net asset values (NAVs) of the schemes, but the fund house in its communication has offered comfort to investors.

Citing the announcement of Reliance Retail acquiring retail & wholesale business and logistics & warehousing business of Future group, the fund house said representations from Future group suggest NCDs are proposed to be repaid through the proceeds from this transaction.

Last month, Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industry, announced acquisition of the above businesses of Future group on a going concern basis, for a consideration of Rs 24,713 crore.

“We believe the proposed sale announcement is positive development for the NCDs held by schemes of FT MF. We are closely tracking developments around the same,” the fund house said in the investor communication.

Since the wind-up announcement of the six debt schemes, these have received cash of Rs 6,072 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments.

As of August 17, four schemes – FICRF, FIDA, Franklin India Low Duration Fund (FILDF) and Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund (FIUBF) had turned cash positive.

However, investors in these schemes await receipts from these funds, with courts hearing the case on wind-up of FT MF schemes, and the e-voting by unitholders put on the backburner.