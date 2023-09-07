Worried about a specially-abled child? A Private Family Trust can help steer financial matters after you

Creating a tailored estate plan, with careful attention to details, that addresses the concerns of the differently abled, can give the family the peace of mind

Parenting is a lifetime job and does not stop when a child grows up — Jake Slope.

A parent and child share a unique bond where the care-taking nature of the parent towards the child remains irrespective of the child’s age. This care can take the shape of great concern and anxiety in the case of parents or families having a special needs child/family member, especially envisaging a situation when they will no longer be around to take care of them. Special needs children/adults are those individuals who have a physical and/or mental disability.

While bequeathing wealth as an act of affection to children is straightforward for parents having children with no disabilities, it becomes a matter of great worry for parents of specially-abled individuals. Let us delve into the landscape of estate planning for such cases.

It is imperative that parents form a basic framework around two major aspects concerning the specially-abled member, mainly- financial and non-financial affairs.

Financial matters essentially pertain to aspects such as –





Has requisite financial planning been undertaken to ensure sufficient wealth is available to last the lifetime of the special family member taking into account his lifestyle, medical, exigency and other financial requirements?



How and who will manage the wealth of the special family member?



Who will be the custodian of such wealth?



How to ensure that the special family member receives the requisite financial assistance on a timely basis?



How to ensure wealth is not mismanaged/squandered in the absence of the parents?

A Private Family Trust can help resolve the issues related to the financial aspects outlined above as parents can ensure a secured shelter for the member by transferring real estate into the Trust as well as infuse financial assets with requisite planning to ensure wealth lasts the lifetime of such a member to meet his financial requirements.

Holding assets in a Trust can further ensure the wealth is held in a secured structure, that can ensure continual management and protection of the wealth for their loved one as well as ensure timely availability of finance to the concerned member as against a bequest through a Will that may be exposed to risks. Further, the Board of Trustees as custodians of the wealth can ensure perpetual management of financial affairs for the benefit of such a beneficiary.

It is crucial to note that while the Trustees will be responsible for managing the assets infused in the Trust, for matters outside the Trust, the importance of a guardian cannot be undermined in such cases. A guardian is a person who is appointed to look after another person or his property and assumes the care and protection of the person for whom he/she is appointed the guardian. The guardian takes all legal decisions on behalf of the person and the property of the ward. While appointing a guardian for a minor is possible through the Will, however, for an individual who is a major with disability, one may have to file for guardianship under the relevant Act such as the National Trust Act, 1999, Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 etc. depending on the disability of such an individual.

Further, it is important that parents do not discount putting in place a suitable plan to take care of non-financial affairs, such as:





The day-to-day care of the specially-abled person.



Health care that comprises medications, dosage, medical history, and coordinates of key doctor personnel.



Food habits and restrictions.



Special care plan routine.



Activities of daily living – assistance to get dressed, bathe etc.



Mechanisms to communicate effectively with such a family member.



Social skills and activities amongst others.



Creating a tailored estate plan , with careful attention to details, that addresses these concerns as well as the unique set of requirements of the differently abled, can give the family the peace of mind that their loved one will be attended to in a responsible way. It is essential that parents of such individuals take a proactive approach towards estate planning by involving a subject matter expert who will not only simplify matters for the parents but also ensure a robust financial and care-taking plan for the specially-abled.

As former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, said, "We may not be able to prepare the future for our children, but we can at least prepare our children for the future." Hence, lastly, it is important that the specially-abled individual is also prepared for such an event so that the transition to such a phase in his life is relatively easier. By putting such a plan into effect during one’s lifetime, the parents can ensure the child is familiarised with his future guardians and caretakers and gets comfortable with any future changes to his ecosystem.