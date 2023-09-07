Worried about a specially-abled child? A Private Family Trust can help steer financial matters after you

Parenting is a lifetime job and does not stop when a child grows up — Jake Slope.
A parent and child share a unique bond where the care-taking nature of the parent towards the child remains irrespective of the child’s age. This care can take the shape of great concern and anxiety in the case of parents or families having a special needs child/family member, especially envisaging a situation when they will no longer be around to take care of them. Special needs children/adults are those individuals who have a physical and/or mental disability.
While bequeathing wealth as an act of affection to children is straightforward for parents having children with no disabilities, it becomes a matter of great worry for parents of specially-abled individuals. Let us delve into the landscape of estate planning for such cases.
It is imperative that parents form a basic framework around two major aspects concerning the specially-abled member, mainly- financial and non-financial affairs.
Financial matters essentially pertain to aspects such as –
Holding assets in a Trust can further ensure the wealth is held in a secured structure, that can ensure continual management and protection of the wealth for their loved one as well as ensure timely availability of finance to the concerned member as against a bequest through a Will that may be exposed to risks. Further, the Board of Trustees as custodians of the wealth can ensure perpetual management of financial affairs for the benefit of such a beneficiary.
It is crucial to note that while the Trustees will be responsible for managing the assets infused in the Trust, for matters outside the Trust, the importance of a guardian cannot be undermined in such cases. A guardian is a person who is appointed to look after another person or his property and assumes the care and protection of the person for whom he/she is appointed the guardian. The guardian takes all legal decisions on behalf of the person and the property of the ward. While appointing a guardian for a minor is possible through the Will, however, for an individual who is a major with disability, one may have to file for guardianship under the relevant Act such as the National Trust Act, 1999, Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 etc. depending on the disability of such an individual.
Further, it is important that parents do not discount putting in place a suitable plan to take care of non-financial affairs, such as:
As former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, said, "We may not be able to prepare the future for our children, but we can at least prepare our children for the future." Hence, lastly, it is important that the specially-abled individual is also prepared for such an event so that the transition to such a phase in his life is relatively easier. By putting such a plan into effect during one’s lifetime, the parents can ensure the child is familiarised with his future guardians and caretakers and gets comfortable with any future changes to his ecosystem.
