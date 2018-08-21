World Senior Citizen Day 2018: Retirees can enjoy by investing their monies in these options

After retirement, what you don't get is the monthly income and what you may get is a huge amount of lump-sum money as pension benefits. A dilemma faced by many senior citizens is how to handle money and invest so that the retirement years are also full of enjoyment. If one plans well with one’s retirement money, they can enjoy the same luxury even after reaching 60 years of age. One golden rule is to try and keep one’s principle amount safe by investing in the right instruments to gain good returns.

There are several schemes tailored as per the needs of senior citizen investors. Below are 5 attractive investment options for senior citizens:

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

SCSS investment is only available for senior citizen investors above the age of 60 years. It is also available to investors between the age of 55 and 60 who’ve taken VRS or have superannuated, or for retired defence personnel above the age of 50. One can invest for a tenure of up to 5 years, thereafter it can be extended by 3 years. Prevailing interest on SCSS is 8.3% p.a. “The interest rate remains fixed till maturity. Investment in SCSS is eligible for tax benefit u/s 80(C) up to Rs. 1.5 lakh ceiling. Maximum investment allowed in SCSS is Rs. 15 lakh.

Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS)

This option is good for an investor who is looking for a monthly interest by investing a lump-sum amount. An individual is allowed to invest maximum up to Rs. 4.5 lakh and the maximum tenure is 5 years. No tax benefit is allowed under POMIS.

Monthly Income Plan Mutual Fund (MIP MF)

MIP mutual funds are debt-oriented plans that offer a low-risk investment option with moderately high returns. While anyone can invest in MIPs, senior citizens can especially make good gains. “MIPs invest primarily in debt securities while 10-30% of their portfolio is exposed to equity. This provides high safety of capital and high long-term returns from equity. MIP investments are subject to tax as per the rule applicable on debt fund for short or long-term capital gain,” Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com said.

FDs for Senior Citizen

Fixed deposits are one of the best investment options for senior citizens looking for low risk and assured returns. They normally get 0.25% to 0.50% higher interest on account of being senior citizens. Also, up to Rs. 50,000 earned as interest income is tax-exempt for seniors under Section 80TTB.

Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY)

Senior citizens can invest up to Rs 15 Lakh in PMVVY and get an assured return of 8% p.a. “Under this scheme, the investor gets a fixed pension income every month. If you invest Rs 15 lakh, then you would be eligible to get an income of Rs. 10,000 per month,” added Shetty.