Women's Day: Why women should have an estate plan

Sneha Makhija
Mar 08, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Women need to create an estate plan, so that they get to choose the beneficiaries of their wealth and are able to manage their financial affairs, in the event of incapacitation.

Estate planning is essential for every woman — whether she is single, married, divorced, a homemaker or doing business.

The common misconception is that if the major assets are held by the male members in the family, or if a woman is a homemaker, a woman does not need an estate plan.

While in our last column, we discussed the top reasons why a woman should actively participate in financial matters, let us now understand the role and importance of an estate plan for a woman.

Estate plan and intestate succession