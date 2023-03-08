Women’s Day Special: How Chetna Gala Sinha helped women in rural Maharashtra become financially independent

Regarded as effective enablers of financial inclusion in rural areas, co-operative banks and societies have played a key role in last-mile banking, reaching out to unbanked areas and facilitating access to formal savings and credit services.

Adopting financial empowerment of rural women as a mission, Chetna Gala Sinha established Mann Deshi Mahila Sahakari Bank in 1997. She says her rural bank has opened accounts for and provided loans to more than 1.5 lakh women in rural Maharashtra.

The inspiration

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Sinha, the founder and chairperson of the bank, completed her post-graduation in commerce and economics from Mumbai University in 1982.

After marriage, Sinha decided that her future would be in Mhaswad village in Satara district with her husband. This decision, she says, changed the course of her life, ultimately leading her to venture into women’s financial literacy and empowerment in rural India.

While she was focussing on livelihood generation and providing access to capital, a woman approached her and expressed the need to save her earnings in a formal bank account, where she could earn interest and create wealth over time. Like her, several other women also wanted to open bank accounts. “I went to regional banks with them to open accounts, but these banks were not willing to do so,” says Sinha. These women were on daily wages and wanted to save the small sums of money they made each day.

“The first perception that I had was that poor people do not have money to save; I was proven wrong after the interaction with these rural women,” says Sinha. “Even if they are poor and do not have their own house, they still want to manage their finances.”

Birth of Mann Deshi Mahila Sahakari Bank

The Mann Deshi Sahakari Bank was set up in 1997. It is the first bank run by and for rural women in India.

“We are more than just a bank; we are a community dedicated to empowering women by helping them become financially confident and independent,” says Sinha.

The Mann Deshi Sahakari Bank first opened its doors in Mhaswad village, in Maharashtra’s Satara district. They then opened seven more branches and now operate in the villages of Mhaswad, Satara, Lonand, Gondavle, Vaduj and Dahiwadi in rural Maharashtra, and in semi-urban centres of Dhayri in Pune and Kamothe in Panvel.

Over the last 25 years, they have opened bank accounts and provided loans to more than 1.5 lakh women from villages.

For instance, Mann Deshi Sahakari Bank was the first rural women's bank to provide doorstep banking to women from rural India.

Sinha adds that the bank has designed a micro-savings product where rural women can save as little as Rs 5 a day. The bank helps rural women build wealth by investing sums as low as Rs 50 per month in regular fixed or recurring deposits.

Customising loan products to requirements

Loan products have been customised over the years by the bank specifically in accordance with the needs of rural women in and around the catchment of the bank’s branches.

The bank has designed bespoke loan products, such as Joint Liability Group (JLG) loans. “Women need not have collateral or property in their name to apply for such a loan. We help them form groups of 4-5 women to apply for a loan together and stand as guarantors for each other.”

Other customised loan products include a weekly market cash flow facility, and a micro-enterprise loan, called Unnati, which is aimed at seasoned women entrepreneurs who are keen to scale up their businesses.

Why rural women save

“Women from villages save to create working capital for their businesses, for health needs and their children’s higher education,” says Sinha. They prefer saving in small amounts daily and spending the most during festival seasons. A part of the savings is spent buying gold jewellery.

Sinha says that sakhis, or women banking correspondents, attached to the bank have managed to sensitise women to the fact that a long-term savings habit and a relationship with the Bank will enable them to get a loan faster in the future.

Beyond Banking

Sinha says her foundation was among the first organisations in India to design a financial literacy programme in 1999. “We had the module but we thought that the bank cannot do everything. So, we set up a business school for women so that while they attend courses on how to manage their small businesses better, they will also take courses on financial literacy,” she says.

“Through the Mann Deshi Foundation, we support women beyond loans, accounts and deposits,” says Sinha. “The whole strategy was that the bank stands with women for access to and control of finance, and other capacity building will be done by the foundation.”

“In my years of experience as a banker to the poor, I learnt one important thing from the rural women we serve: never give poor solutions to poor people. They always deserve better,” says Sinha.