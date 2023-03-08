 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Women’s Day Special: How Chetna Gala Sinha helped women in rural Maharashtra become financially independent

Hiral Thanawala
Mar 08, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST

Chetna Gala Sinha, Founder and Chairperson of Mann Deshi Mahila Sahakari Bank, talks about her 25-year banking journey, serving rural women and providing financial support beyond banking through the Mann Deshi Foundation.

Chetna Gala Sinha established Mann Deshi Mahila Sahakari Bank in 1997 for rural women of Maharashtra.

Regarded as effective enablers of financial inclusion in rural areas, co-operative banks and societies have played a key role in last-mile banking, reaching out to unbanked areas and facilitating access to formal savings and credit services.

Adopting financial empowerment of rural women as a mission, Chetna Gala Sinha established Mann Deshi Mahila Sahakari Bank in 1997.  She says her rural bank has opened accounts for and provided loans to more than 1.5 lakh women in rural Maharashtra.

Also read: How women can break the financial glass ceiling

The inspiration