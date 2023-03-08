 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women’s day: Meet the Next Gen women fund managers who want to reach the top

Nikhil Walavalkar
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

Funds managed by women have consistently outperformed the category average over various time periods, say experts.

The tribe of women fund managers grows gradually year by year.

Compared to 38 lady fund managers last year in the Rs 40 trillion Indian mutual funds (MF) industry, there are 42 women fund managers in the industry as on January 31, 2023, according to Morningstar India.

To be sure, there is a long way to go. Just 9.81 percent of the fund managers in the industry are women and they manage 11.19 percent of the assets under management (AUM) of the MF industry.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Moneycontrol caught up with the young women fund managers of India.

The emerging stars