Women’s Day 2023: 6 financial steps to improve the financial health of working women

Radhika Binani
Mar 08, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Working women should create their financial plans by estimating the amounts needed to attain their goals, the presumed rate of return, inflation and the time horizon

Working women should start investing for their retirement right from the early years of employment.

Although women have progressed on several socioeconomic fronts, there is still a long way to go to close the gender gap in terms of financial service products.

An SBI Research report in March 2022 found that only one in three life insurance policies were sold to women. Another study by CAMS in March 2022 showed that female investors accounted for 31 percent of the total AUM (assets under management) held by individuals.

A major reason for this gender divide is the lack of awareness among working women about financial products and financial planning.

Here are six steps that every working woman should consider to improve their financial health: