Women’s Day 2023: 6 financial steps to improve the financial health of working women

Working women should start investing for their retirement right from the early years of employment.

Although women have progressed on several socioeconomic fronts, there is still a long way to go to close the gender gap in terms of financial service products.

An SBI Research report in March 2022 found that only one in three life insurance policies were sold to women. Another study by CAMS in March 2022 showed that female investors accounted for 31 percent of the total AUM (assets under management) held by individuals.

A major reason for this gender divide is the lack of awareness among working women about financial products and financial planning.

Here are six steps that every working woman should consider to improve their financial health:

Maintain an adequate emergency fund

An adequate emergency fund can help one deal with financial exigencies caused by job loss, disability, and medical emergencies, among others. Ideally, an emergency fund should be big enough to cover unavoidable expenditure such as daily expenses, EMIs, insurance premium, utility bills, and monthly contributions towards critical financial goals for at least six months.

An adequate emergency fund will prevent the need to liquidate investments set aside for crucial financial goals, default on loan repayment obligations or borrow at a much higher interest rate to deal with emergencies.

Financial emergencies can strike at any time, so ensure that the emergency fund is parked in a high-yield savings account. This will allow instant withdrawals to be made without incurring extra charges. Users of internet or mobile banking can place their funds in high-yield fixed deposits of scheduled banks.

Prepare a financial plan

Financial planning helps in optimising money management based on your financial position and life goals. It helps in creating an optimal asset allocation strategy based on your risk appetite, investment horizon and cash flows.

Working women should create their financial plans by estimating the amounts needed to attain each of their financial goals, the presumed rate of return, inflation and the time left to achieve those targets. They should use online SIP calculators to figure out the monthly investment contributions needed to achieve those financial goals.

Also read | How Chetna Gala Sinha helped women in rural Maharashtra become financially independent

Invest early to ensure retirement security

When it comes to saving for the future, most women rely on their spouses and children to help them with their post-retirement needs. This leads many working women to ignore the importance of creating their own post-retirement corpus.

A retirement fund of one’s own would ensure financial independence after a woman stops working.

Working women should start investing for their retirement right from the early years of employment. They can use online calculators to find out the monthly contributions required for building their post-retirement funds.

Note that the sooner one starts contributing towards the retirement corpus, the lower the required monthly contribution would be. Starting early also helps in instilling financial discipline and benefitting from the power of compounding.

Build credit score through credit cards

Lenders and credit card issuers consider your credit score while evaluating your loan and credit card applications, respectively. Most lenders offer lower interest rates to applicants with good credit scores (preferably 750 and above).

Credit card transactions are also used by credit bureaus to calculate credit scores. Working women who have never taken a loan can use credit cards to build their credit scores. Those unable to get credit cards due to inadequate income, location constraints, or employment profile can opt for secured credit cards to build their credit scores.

Also read | Why women should have an estate plan

Purchase adequate life insurance

The main objective of life insurance policies is to provide your dependents with a replacement income in case of your untimely death. Ideally, one’s life insurance cover should be equal to 10-15 times the average annual income.

However, most people confuse insurance with investment and purchase unit-linked insurance plans, endowment or moneyback policies, which charge high premiums but provide very little in terms of life cover.

Instead, working women should purchase term plans, which offer higher life insurance coverage at a very low premium.

Also read | Spending on health insurance tilts towards the family’s breadwinner, traditionally male, but that is changing: New India Assurance Chief

Purchase adequate health insurance

Many working women make the mistake of relying only on group health insurance policies offered by their employers. The coverage provided by group health policies is usually insufficient to meet rising healthcare costs.

Moreover, such policies offer coverage only for the duration of employment. When one’s employment ends, the policy lapses, leaving her without health insurance until she joins another organisation that offers group health cover.

Thus, working women should purchase personal health insurance plans in addition to employer-provided health cover to protect themselves and their families from rising healthcare costs.