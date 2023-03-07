 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Women must automate their investments, says Shalini Warrier, Executive Director at Federal Bank

Hiral Thanawala
Mar 07, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Women should use credit cards judiciously. While spending using the credit card, make sure you have a budget and spend accordingly.

Shalini Warrier, Executive Director at Federal Bank gives advice to the working millennial women on investing and ways to avoid falling into a debt trap

On the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, Moneycontrol presents a two-part series of women leaders from the banking industry.

Today, we meet Shalini Warrier, Executive Director at Federal Bank. She is a qualified chartered accountant (CA) and has over three decades of banking experience. She has served in various roles at Standard Chartered Bank for more than 25 years, of which 15 years were in India and 10 years across multiple geographies – Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, and Dubai. In 2015, she joined Federal Bank.

In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, Warrier talks about her first earnings, learning budgeting skills from parents, savings, financial journey, managing her investments, and more. She gives advice to the working millennial women on investing and ways to avoid falling into a debt trap. Edited excerpts:

Who in your family first taught you budgeting, savings and investing?