With smarter fund management, debt can still make a difference

Pallav Bagaria
Mar 27, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

With the indexation benefits gone, debt funds will focus on generating better returns compared to bank fixed deposits. If that happens, they will still be a good bet for long-term fixed-income investors

The government’s direct tax proposals meant foregoing revenue of an estimated Rs 38000 crore at the gross level.

For long, the tax efficiency of debt funds was tom-tommed rather than the returns they fetched. The tax arbitrage was so stark that fund managers highlighted this point more than their ability to generate alpha.

After the March 24 amendment to the Finance Bill, all that remains in favour of debt mutual funds is that they will enjoy deferred taxation compared to fixed deposits (FD). In an FD, one pays tax on accrual, whether or not the FD is redeemed. With mutual funds, tax will be applicable on redemption, whenever that happens.

Hypothetically, if you invest and not redeem your MF for the next 10 years, you will manage to defer your tax liability for that period.

What happens to target maturity funds?