With rates rising, should you prepay your home loan now?

Dev Ashish
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:23 AM IST

If you have taken a home loan in the last year or two, the rate hikes would have hit you. Consider making part prepayments to better manage your home loan if your finances allow for it. Floating-rate loans work both ways — if you took advantage of a low rate when starting your loan, you should be prepared to pay a higher rate when rates start rising.

Higher interest rates are pinching home loan borrowers.

When you take a home loan, it is structured in such a manner that during the initial years of the loan, the interest component in the EMI is larger. But this gradually decreases as time goes on. So ideally, the earlier you prepay a loan, the better. That way, there is a bigger impact on the total interest cost as the money you prepay goes straight towards reducing the home loan principal.

Now, with loan rates breaching 9 percent for many, borrowers are no doubt feeling the burn from the increased interest costs. And given that rates are now higher than what many safe debt instruments offer, there is a case to begin prepayments if you can manage them.

Of course, there is a home loan tax benefit angle that reduces the effective post-tax home loan rates. But still, for most people, loans are a burden best rid of at the earliest. So, at least for them, this might be a good time to look at a one-time and/or periodic prepayments.

