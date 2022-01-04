With Omicron, slow economic recovery and rupee depreciation, how must investors ride market volatility?

As the world faces another lockdown in a phased manner, there is selling in various sectors across global markets. Starting from October 2021, we saw FIIs (foreign institutional investors) exiting with investments worth Rs 90,000 crore. South Asian markets also witnessed a dip due to the Omicron scare. The focus is on the US Federal Reserve deciding on interest rates, as inflation is still red hot. The hope is that inflation will come down as the pandemic settles.

The Fed is working on getting inflation under control after consumer prices jumped 6.8 percent from a year ago in November. Overall, the market sentiment is extremely bearish, as a majority of the shares are declining.

Rupee depreciation is hitting hard and the currency is currently at a 15-month low against the dollar. This is due to the news of the Fed announcing a pandemic era interest rate hike.

​​The Indian economy is looking to be on track for recovery with many companies about to achieve 70-75 percent of pre-COVID-level capacity utilization. Only Auto has major concerns over the semiconductor issue and transition to EVs. Infra is getting a good push from the government and real estate is getting traction with booking for apartments reaching new highs and people shifting from economy to premium class.

In many ways, volatility is a good thing because it provides great opportunities to make money. It starts with a solid plan that you can refer to at any point in time.

Your plan should have a few different ways to make money. Keep a close eye on the markets and switch investments when the time is right. Here are a few pointers to survive the market volatility.

Financial planning

It's never too late or too early to start financial planning. Talk to an experienced financial advisor on how you should invest your money and where you should invest. Financial well-being is very important. Knowing your risks and rewards and planning for an uncertain future is what every individual should do.

Financial planning aids in a better understanding of your financial goals, including why you need to reach them and how they affect other elements of your life and finances. Having a plan helps you to keep track of inflation. Inflation varies for different kinds of goods and services, for example, living costs increased by 4-6 percent annually. whereas the cost of education grows at 7-9 percent.

Most investors highly underrate contingency planning so they fail at the time of crises, financial planning teaches you how to manage your money. The future is planned well when you plan your daily finances.

Diversification

Diversification of investments is the need of the hour. Start diversifying your investments. Your portfolio can keep allocation in bonds, equities, commodities, real estate, cryptocurrency, and derivatives are all examples of investments. We feel that the key is to spread risk among high and low-risk investments based on your objectives and holding term can keep you ahead and worry free.

Gold and precious metals: The assets class can help you beat inflation on the long term but allocating more than 10 percent of your wealth is not good, so keep an ideal allocation of 5-10 percent in this.

Real estate: Real estate can be used for long term wealth creation, legacy planning and this comes in very handy in terms of generating regular income. In India, the rental yields are as low as 2-3 percent for residential property and 5-7 percent of commercial property. But buying too many properties on loan may not be good further there will be times when the property may remain vacant affecting your cash flows.

Mutual Funds: This is an asset class that is gaining a lot of attention from retail inventors. By investing in mutual funds you can take exposure in equity with the help of a specialist called a fund manager. They will do all the research available aim to beat the benchmark so you can beat the market. They are available in different variants and options, it's important to understand them before investing and assigning them to gaol. For Ex: If Your goal is less than 1-2 years, go for low duration funds which invest in debt. And if your goal is long term 5-7 years consider a multi cap or flexi cap fund

ETF: At times Mutual funds managers also fail to generate the desired return so investing in ETFs & Index funds can help you grow at par with the markets. These are very low cost and highly liquid investments.

It is important you start your investment journey early and allocate assets as per goals. Keeping a thumb rule allocation, you may certainly stay better than others but sometimes it does not give you the optimum return. There are different platforms today available for retail customers which help them to diversify even small amounts smartly and enable them in the investment journey.

Bet on Fundamentals

Buy stocks with strong fundamentals on dips and refrain from succumbing to selling pressures and rumours. In Investing it's important to have better information so you have a better opportunity to get a higher return. Many times, we feel the fundamentals are good but with time it changes. Fundamental of a company may not remain the same as it was before 5 years ago, this helps you in deciding whether to hold on to the stock or exit. We have seen the fall of many large corporates though they were looking fundamentally strong back then. Be cautious of not getting into the trap of unsolicited tips and buying penny stocks. Investor awareness and fundamentals of trading and market understanding are a must for everyone.

We have seen market volatility before, in '02, '07, '08, and again in '12. It's most likely that we are in a volatile period of time and there could be more of 'this kind' of volatility to come.

Negative sentiment might not last long as we have seen that Omicron though fast spreading is not as deadly as Delta and we have not seen a rise in virality and it is still contained. This makes us keep a wait and watch policy and start investing and diversifying. FPI (Foreign Portfolio investors) and FII (Foreign institutional investors) will return when there is buoyancy in the market.