Window seats and tasty meals: How airlines charge you over the base fare

All your bags are packed, you're ready to go. The third wave has eased and destinations far and near beckon. But before you book that ticket there are a few things you should keep in mind.

An air ticket's price is no longer purely about the travel. In a bid to squeeze that extra buck out of low fares, airlines have found ways to charge for every little thing. From that window seat and a scrumptious meal on a long domestic flight to priority baggage handling that ensures you're out of the airport within minutes of landing, airlines have found ways to charge you over and above what you pay for your ticket.

“The add-on services appeal to a certain section of travellers who may want to upgrade their travel experience without spending too much. If booked in advance, some of these add-on services are available at a discount,” says Vinamra Longani, a keen aviation observer and Head of Operations, Sarin & Co., a law firm specialising in aircraft leasing and finance.

Moneycontrol reached out to multiple airlines and travel portals, but did not have much success getting the relevant information on such add-on charges as only one airline (AirAsia India) responded.

We browsed through the websites of all the domestic airlines and ran through their ticket booking processes (that’s the only way to find out how much more you need to pay on these websites) to get a sense of what each airline will charge you over and above your ticket.

Check-in and preferred seats

Web check-ins have been made mandatory for domestic flights in India, as per the Government of India’s Covid-19 norms. Else, airlines typically charge a fee of Rs 200 for airport check-ins.

At the time of a web check-in, you have the option of selecting a preferred seat. This usually comes with an extra cost. “Window seats usually are the priciest as compared to aisle seats. Middle seats are the cheapest or often free,” says Vishrut Gandhi, Founder of Udaan Holidays. These preferred seat selection charges apply only to economy class tickets on Vistara.

AirAsia India has bundled the hot meals, preferred seats and red carpet priority services as add-ons to choose from three variants, i.e. Value, Premium and VIP. The add-on packs can be booked until 12 hours before the scheduled departure of the flight on the website and through travel agents. “These add-on packs of AirAsia are non-refundable and non-transferable, except in the event of the entire booking being cancelled by the passenger or the flight being cancelled by the airline,” says Gandhi.

Get ahead in the queue… for a price

Want to get ahead in the queue at airports and get out quickly?

Airlines are providing early boarding, priority check-in and priority baggage at an added cost. For instance, AirAsia Red Carpet services include a dedicated check-in counter at all airports, priority boarding to enter the aircraft and priority baggage delivery at the carousel on arrival. For this service, AirAsia charges the passenger an additional Rs 500.

This service is non-transferable, non-reroutable, and non-refundable if you miss your flight, according to the airline’s terms. Go First passengers cannot cancel this service on a standalone basis. But, the airline refunds the priority service charges if you cancel the booking partially or fully. In case the date of travel is changed, it will transfer this service to the new booking date.

Airport lounges

If you’re looking at relaxing before taking off, explore the lounge services at airports. You need to book your lounge access prior to the date of departure. The lounge facilities include snacks, beverages, internet services, material for reading, and a business centre (printer / copier / workstation / meeting facility) wherever available, etc for an additional charge.

Most credit cards now provide access to domestic lounges at airports, limited to once or twice a quarter, depending on the card. If you do not have the credit card providing airport lounge access or your free access has been exhausted, you can avail of this service for an added cost (see table).

Additional check-in baggage

Airlines allow you to carry one standard item of check-in baggage, weighing 15 kgs, as part of your airfare. Any additional baggage will cost you. This cost varies with airlines (see table). “You have the option of upgrading to extra baggage at a discounted fare during initial and post ticket booking on the airline's website or with selected travel agents up to two hours prior to the scheduled departure time,” says Gandhi.

Other add-on services

AirAsia India offers a premium flex service to passengers. This service provides unlimited rescheduling of flight bookings, cancellation of tickets at Rs 500 beyond 72 hours, against the standard cancellation fee of Rs 3,000, free selection from standard seats, 50 percent off on premium hot seats, and a free meal from the menu catered by TajSATS.

During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, airlines allowed passengers to book an entire row or an additional seat beside them. “Despite the various precautions taken by industry stakeholders, some travellers were concerned about social distancing while on an aircraft. This option provided them comfort,” says Longani.

AirAsia India and Go First provide this facility to passengers. At Go Air, passengers can send a request up to 24 hours prior to flight departure to book a couple of seats, or book an entire row. The travel details will include date of travel, flight number, number of seats required, i.e. primary customer and extra seats. The customer desk will provide details of the additional fare and availability of extra seats to the passenger.

At Indigo airlines, you can book a blanket, pillow, eye-shade, dental kit, etc. for an added cost of Rs 200. You can even prepay your sports equipment handling fee for a seamless journey starting from Rs 1,000.

Moneycontrol take

Airfares in India have been struggling and the Covid pandemic was a body blow that hit their revenues hard. To compensate, many have begun charging for any additional services although some of these charges were prevalent even before the pandemic. So, read up on these charges before you book a ticket and make sure you choose your add-on service wisely.