Will you run out of money in your lifetime?

Dec 14, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

Making your investments earn more the rate of inflation, and spending carefully at all times are among the factors that can keep you financially comfortable all your life.

Bhuvanaa Shreeram

Running out of money is a primal fear. The prospect of not having money in old age causes serious anxiety. Not having money would mean cutting down on expenses and living a lifestyle you are not used to.

And to make those adjustments in old life is not easy. Or worse, it would mean being dependent on others, most likely children. The freedom to make decisions on where to live, how to spend time, what to buy, etc. is snatched away. All these are not easy.

It is tough to trade freedom for comfort. And as an extension, respect for ‘possible’ comfort. So, this fear is totally justified. Running out of money is an extremely undesirable situation for those who value independence and self-respect.

However, only those who have accumulated some money or built up some wealth would fear running out of money. If there is no money, there is nothing to run out of. So, assuming you have some reasonable wealth, what could cause you to run out of money? Some of the reasons could be:

