Will policyholders benefit from IRDAI’s nudge on 'direct plans'?

Preeti Kulkarni
Apr 12, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

The regulator has asked companies to disclose the discounts they can offer on direct purchases since they involve no commission. Direct modes exist even now. All that IRDAI has now mandated is a bit more transparency. That doesn’t mean insurers are mandated to offer direct plans, unlike MFs

Some insurers have been offering direct plan-like insurance policies on their websites, with lower premiums.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has asked insurers recently to disclose to policyholders the probable discounts on premiums, if those policy sales do not involve agents, and, therefore, commissions.

Since no commission is to be paid, the savings on such policies, available directly on an insurance company’s website, can be passed on to policyholders as lower premiums.

“Every insurer shall have a well-documented policy approved by its board on an annual basis, which shall, at the minimum, specify the measures to bring cost- effectiveness in the conduct of business and reduction of expenses of management (EoM) on an annual basis, manner of transfer of benefits arising from reduction of expenses and/or from directly sourced business to the policyholders by way of reduction in premium,” says IRDAI’s notification on EoM caps for life, general and health insurance companies.

