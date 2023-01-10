 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will L&T Mutual Fund’s acquisition inject life in a comatose HSBC India MF?

Abhinav Kaul
Jan 10, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

In November 2022, HSBC Mutual Fund, one of the handful of foreign asset management companies in India, announced that its takeover of L&T mutual fund is complete. That made bigger news than any of its mutual fund scheme ever did in the past many years, as HSBC India mutual fund’s performance has been ordinary. But newly-appointed CEO, Kailash Kulkarni has plans to localize this foreign fund house and do business, the India way.

Kailash Kulkarni, Co-Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Mutual Fund

In November 2022, HSBC Mutual Fund completed the acquisition of L&T Mutual Fund, making the combined entity the 14th biggest asset management company (AMC) in India, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 85,839 crore at the end of December 2022.

HSBC Mutual Fund has absorbed the entire team of L&T Mutual Fund, and the CEOs of the two fund houses — Kailash Kulkarni and Ravindran Menon — have been designated co-CEOs of the combined entity.

With insipid performance, the going has been tough for HSBC Mutual Fund for the past many years. The fund house appeared to be in the throes of an existential crisis. Will this acquisition be enough to inject life into the fund house?

Moneycontrol talked to Kulkarni about the company’s immediate targets, the underperformance of its schemes, the rationale behind the merger, and his plans to crack the tough Indian mutual fund (MF) market:

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Q: Despite two fund houses coming together, the combined entity is still not among the top 10 in AUM. How do you plan to get there? What are your top three goals for 2023?
A: The merger was complementary for both companies. The combined entity benefits from an enlarged research team. HSBC was present in only 10 locations; L&T was present in many more. Having more sales people will help develop the firm’s distribution strength, especially since we have multiple distribution channels. We will also benefit from a larger number of independent distributors (more from the erstwhile L&T MF), banks, and national distributors. Having a captive distribution network in HSBC Bank will also help. So there are synergies.