Will HDFC MF’s new scheme revive the interest in consumer sector funds?

There are 12 active funds based on the consumption theme.

On June 23, HDFC Mutual Fund, India’s third-largest mutual fund house with assets under management of Rs 4.5 trillion, will launch a new scheme called HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund. This is a sectoral fund, which invests at least 80 percent of its corpus in shares of companies operating in one sector. A consumption-themed fund invests in sectors that are consumption-oriented such as automobiles, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), consumer durables and telecom. In the HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund, sectors such as FMCG,...