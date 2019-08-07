Will banks pass on lower rates benefits to borrowers?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed interest rates (repo) by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday. The repo rate now stands at 5.4 per cent, after four consecutive rate cuts in this year from its recent peak of 6.5 per cent.

Dr Ranjan Chakravarty-Product Strategy, Metropolitan Stock Exchange says, “The monetary policy committee has delivered a properly calibrated rate cut. A 35 bps cut is exactly appropriate. A 25 bps cut would have been too soft and 50 bps wasteful given the strong performance of the monsoon since the previous policy announcement.”

Impact on home loan rates

Falling interest rates are expected to benefit home loan borrowers. Please refer to the table below. However, the real impact could be different. According to CARE Ratings, a 75 bps repo rate cut by the RBI since February 2019 has led to only a 15 bps reduction in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR).

For instance, State Bank of India’s three months MCLR has decreased to 8.1 per cent on July 10, from 8.25 per cent on January 10 this year. Many experts say RBI has to ensure that the banks transmit lower rates to customers. Ravindra Sudhalkar, ED and CEO, Reliance Home Finance says, “For the consumers to feel the benefit of lower rates, the RBI will now need to step in for accelerating the transmission of the rate cut.”

Further rate cuts expected