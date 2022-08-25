English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now: Dell Technologies, with Moneycontrol and CNBC TV 18 welcome you to join Dell Technologies Challengers Awards 2022. Click here to watch>>

    business

    Why UPI can emerge as the next big investment idea and how you can ride the wave

    UPI can emerge as the next big investment idea after Bitcoin. More than 600 million users in India, in a household population of around 300 million use UPI. This means that, on average, there are nearly two users of UPI in each household. This revolutionary platform, growing at more than 100 percent compounded annualised growth rate over the last five years, has been hailed as a world leader in real-time payments by ACI Worldwide! But interestingly, UPI costs absolutely nothing to the users and currently, there is no direct revenue coming in from UPI payments for apps like GPay and Phonepe. Should it still be considered the next big idea? Watch this video to find out!

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.