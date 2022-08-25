business Why UPI can emerge as the next big investment idea and how you can ride the wave UPI can emerge as the next big investment idea after Bitcoin. More than 600 million users in India, in a household population of around 300 million use UPI. This means that, on average, there are nearly two users of UPI in each household. This revolutionary platform, growing at more than 100 percent compounded annualised growth rate over the last five years, has been hailed as a world leader in real-time payments by ACI Worldwide! But interestingly, UPI costs absolutely nothing to the users and currently, there is no direct revenue coming in from UPI payments for apps like GPay and Phonepe. Should it still be considered the next big idea? Watch this video to find out!