Why this one shortcoming makes us fail in stock markets

Beyond a certain point, more information doesn’t help and, in fact, can create a dangerous situation. A person betting with high confidence (influenced by more information) and low accuracy will soon lose all his money. Overconfidence affects decision-making while making investments too. Most of the time, people are overconfident about stock picking as well as market timing.

Predicting stock prices

When faced with complex situations, we must use our subjective judgement in determining the answer and its probability. But most of us display too much faith in our guestimates and keep our range of forecasts narrow. Let’s take a complex calculation of determining the intrinsic value of a company’s equity. There are so many elements of the business that need to be predicted to forecast the long-term revenue, profit and cashflow trajectory of the company. Additionally, we must choose the right valuation method and then the suitable valuation range for the selected method. Despite its inherent complexity, investors and analysts insist on determining one price as the fair/target price of the company. In the book, “Security Analysis,” Graham and Dodd write: “… It is a great mistake to imagine that intrinsic value is as definitive and as determinable as is the market price.”

Terrence Odean (one of the leading researchers in behavioral finance) shows that overconfident investors—who believe that the precision of their knowledge about the value of a security is greater than it actually is—tend to trade more frequently. Further, those investors that trade more frequently tend to have inferior outcomes on an average.

Market timing

In one of the presentations from Jason Zweig (a renowned financial writer, author and columnist), I found a small experiment that I sometimes use during my workshops on investment psychology. I have a set of cards; 80 per cent of them are Green and 20 per cent Red. I draw them one by one and the audience must guess the colour of the card that will be drawn next. People obviously try to guess a Red being drawn after a short run of Greens. I haven’t had anyone calling all the cards right. Then I give them the math: the person who guesses ‘Green’ all the time will be right 80 per cent of the time. However, in your attempt to guess that rare ‘Red,’ if you call the cards wrong 20 per cent of the times, the accuracy drops to 68 per cent. The audience doesn’t know the number of cards I am carrying, and the sequence is random. With very little information available, the audience’s belief in their ability of timing the ‘Red’ correctly shows overconfidence. The same goes for market timing. It is difficult to determine a medium to long-term trend of the market. It is even more difficult to time the interim tops and bottoms. Overconfident investors who try to time the market tend to trade more and end up with lower returns.

Being more calibrated

Overconfidence leads to mistakes in investment decisions. It also leads to investors taking too many risks. There are ways to correct this bias at the beginning itself.

Confirmation bias: When people believe something to be true, they seek out only the information that conforms to their views. Due to this bias, investors overestimate their knowledge and tend to make investment decisions with overconfidence. This bias can be handled by seeking out counter arguments to our own ideas.

Availability Heuristic: Another important source of overconfidence is the Availability Heuristic: a tendency to assume that our memories are a representative sample of reality. We give importance to issues which we can retrieve in our mind with ease and discount events that are outside of our immediate recollection. To handle this heuristic, investors need to follow a set processes that involve collecting the right sample data and calculating probabilities correctly.

Illusion of superiority: Being successful at making one investment can lead to illusion of superiority and overconfidence in assuming the ability to consistently deliver favorable results. In such situations, individuals are less likely to listen to others or consider opposing opinions. It is important that investors keep a journal to later analyze and dissect if luck or skill aids better decision-making.

Optimism, confidence and conviction are important in investment decision-making, but in the right measures. An investor who is less accurate and overconfident will quickly suffer losses. On the other hand, an investor who is highly accurate but too much in doubt is also not in a good position. Such an investor may just sit on the sidelines and not invest at all. The ideal mode is the middle path where the investor takes decisions based on a well-calibrated range of forecasts coupled with well thought out probabilities.

(The writer is Head-Investment, Equities, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund)