Why this fund manager believes that balanced advantage funds are suitable for first-time equity investors as well

One measure to judge if equity markets are over-valued or not is to see how much equity do balanced advantage funds hold at any given time. Kotak Balanced Advantage Fund, which recently crossed the Rs 10,000 crore mark to become one of the largest in its category, holds about 34 percent in equities, at the moment. Balanced advantage funds have been popular with investors so far this year, especially with those who come in when markets are high. Since BAFs switch between equities and debt, they offer comfort to investors. In conversation with Harish Krishnan, executive vice-president and fund manager-equity at Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund.

Q. Your fund’s exposure to equity has dropped from 80 percent in March 2020, when markets tanked with COVID-19 led lockdowns to the present 35 percent. Are you saying equity markets have peaked?

A. The fund’s equity exposure has moved between 25 and 80 percent over the last three years. In January 2020, before the pandemic outbreak, 38 percent of the portfolio was in equities- this was down from 50 percent in September 2019 (when corporate tax cuts were announced and equities rallied on the announcement).

However, post March 2020’s COVID-19 market crash, we quickly capitalised on the steep fall in valuations in February and March 2020. We increased our exposure to equities by end of March 2020. As markets bounced back, investors gained too. But the incessant rally in stock prices made us cut equity exposure to the current 34 percent.

We look at two key factors; valuation and sentiment. Right now, valuations are high in spite of improving prospects for business cycles in the coming years.

Sentiment is also good as broader markets have recovered; this means people find confidence in more number of stocks. And liquidity is also high, which means so much money is chasing equities. But our model says looking at current signs, a net equity level of 34 percent is appropriate.

Q: What are the biggest risks to equity markets at this juncture?

A: Over the last 15 months, markets have gone up globally and in India. My experience is that in any five-year period, there are 5-10 occasions when the markets correct by about 10 percent at least, intermittently, due to many reasons, including valuation, geo-political developments, interest rate hikes etc.

This time around, the potential risks could be tapering by developed economy central banks, interest rate hikes, geo-political events, state elections or even a potential third wave. We are constructive on equities for the medium term given the reforms initiated, formalising of the economy, earnings trajectory and corporate India’s improving balance sheets. However, given the one-sided nature of rally so far, we do expect volatility to be on rise.

Q. What type of stocks and sectors do you prefer to invest in?

A. We prefer to invest in companies across sizes. We follow the philosophy of growth and quality at a reasonable price.

When our model suggests that we should increase our equities to 50-80 percent, then we hold more mid- and small- cap stocks. But when our model suggests we should cut our equity exposure to about 20-40 percent, then we prefer holding large-cap stocks.

While picking stocks, we look for companies that we think would continue to grow for years, come with a credible management and knows how to allocate capital prudently.

Q. If an investor wishes to invest Rs 10 lakh into equity mutual funds (other things remaining constant) how much should she park in a BAF? How does a BAF help an investor’s portfolio?

A. BAF must be a core holding in a portfolio. For those who are new to financial markets, the scheme’s automatic rebalancing within equities and debt asset classes helps investors navigate through intricacies of various asset classes.

Two, BAFs suit those who wish to invest a lumpsum corpus. This is because the scheme decides an appropriate equity-debt split at all time based on where the equity markets are, at any given point in time.

For example, even if you have invested Rs 100 in equities through Kotak’s BAF, only Rs34 will get invested in equities, as per today’s reading.

Three, it is ideal for long term investors who want to compound wealth with lower volatility and without being worried about intermittent changes in the prospects of the asset class.

Q. Your fund’s biggest exposure in equities is to the banking and financial services sector. Given the run up in stocks and that the impact of the pandemic on corporate balance sheets is not fully behind us, do you think there is still steam left?

A. Our exposure is based on two themes. One, large banks that are sufficiently capitalised and have decent buffers to see through this difficult period in the economy. So, when credit growth picks up in the economy, these banks are well-positioned to capitalise on the same.

Two, we are positive on non-lending financials. With a lot of the increase in household savings, will get channelised into non-lending products including insurance, gold, real estate, card spends and so on.

Q. Which sectors are poised for strong earnings growth at reasonable valuations?

A. One is Infrastructure, where lot of factors such as healthy corporate balance sheets, strong commodity prices, rupee depreciation, export tailwinds and government reforms can together fuel earnings.

Two, is consumer discretionary sectors, especially in the mass affluent end, where hiring trends and savings will manifest into discretionary consumption – travel, entertainment, automobiles, card spends, digital plays.

Q. Which sectors would you totally avoid at this time?

A. Global commodities have seen a strong run due to various reasons such as supply chain bottlenecks, stimulus-linked spends and China’s focus on closure of capacities leading to supply constraints. While the China factor could continue, the first two factors will normalise. We are underweight on this segment given the strong rally in these stocks.