Why the MF industry makes the same mistake time and again

Over the last few weeks, I have been receiving a barrage of promotional emails from fund houses trying to pitch their pharma and gold schemes. The stellar performance with 70 percent SIP returns in the last one year in pharma funds and 28.38 percent SIP returns in the last one year in gold funds (Sep 30, 2020) were the reasons for the push. Another instance of foolhardy communication I saw was a monthly mail from a large RIA (registered investment adviser) fintech firm sending a mail to its investors which read "Best Mutual Funds in Sep 2020." The pecking order keeps changing every month though!

Making sense of past returns

Any gullible investor receiving such mails would lap up these funds thinking this will be repeated in the future. Though mutual funds do mention, the statutory warning "Past performance may or may not be sustained in the future," in a font size which would require even a person with 20/20 vision to take the help of reading glasses. This is a classic mistake the fund industry has been doing for the last two decades. Selling what's hot, since it is the easiest thing to do. And then we complain that investor's funds come when markets/themes have already played out, or there are outflows when the same theme starts severely underperforming.

The Indian mutual fund industry is almost three decades old. Still, we have less than two percent of the Indian population investing in mutual funds. This despite mutual funds being one of the best investment vehicles for the common man or woman.

A significant issue, in my opinion, has been the faulty communication from the various stakeholders who are supposed to be more rational. Because of the limited financial literacy in our country, most investors don't understand the nuances of investing, and they get confused with the plethora of mutual fund options (36 different categories as per SEBI’s classification). And hence it's the fiduciary duty of the asset management companies (AMCs), registered investment advisers (RIAs), mutual fund distributors (MFDs) and even the financial media to guide the investors safely through this financial maze.

On the contrary, it seems as though we are pushing them deeper in the dark jungle from where it isn't easy to come out unscathed.

Repeated mistakes

The investment management industry has done the same mistake many times in the past. It keeps selling on the basis of immediate past performance, and the list is endless. Only the flavour changes. Look at the fund categories pushed over the years.

2000 - Technology

2007 - Infrastructure

2011 - Gold

2015 - Pharma

2017 - Small Cap

2017 - Credit Risk

2020 - International

And it seems as though we never learn from our mistakes.

The easiest solution, as always, is to go for dynamic asset allocation, index or multi-cap funds. In such categories, the fund manager takes the broader call on investing across different sectors and market caps. This means less action from the advisor’s/investor’s end, resulting in better long-term returns. It would serve 90 percent of the investor segments.

However, if someone is looking beyond plain-vanilla funds, then one framework which can be used while selecting investment themes in mutual funds is the immediate past performance compared to the long-term average of that particular theme.

Current Year Average: Year till date (Oct 31, 2020); 5-year average: Nov 1, 2015 to Oct 31, 2020 average point to point returns; Source: ACE MF, internal research

As one can see from the above chart, it is better to invest in the themes that have underperformed in the last five years or may be even in the previous ten years. By doing this, we will achieve much better risk-adjusted returns over the next 3-5 years. This also means booking profits in funds that have done superbly well over the last 1-2 years. For example, it makes sense to go underweight in gold, as the yellow metal had a terrific run in the previous two years and has done much better compared to its five-year average. At the same time, it also makes sense to invest in mid / small-cap funds as these schemes have done very poorly over the last two years compared to their five and 10-year averages. This kind of chart also works wonderfully for thematic / sector funds.

Asset management companies should take the lead in sending the right communication, and this message should be implemented right till the last mile. There are a few fund houses that have started doing such exercises, realising that this is the right way to have happy long-term investors. Of course, I understand that nobody can be perfect in timing the markets, but a broader asset allocation call from time to time will not do any harm. The least fund houses can do is to stop sending such promotional emails.

(The writer is Managing Director and CEO of Etica Wealth Management)