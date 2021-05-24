Why the free term insurance cover with fixed deposits may not be worth it

Some banks now offer insurance bundled with the plain vanilla fixed deposit (FD). HDFC Bank has rolled out a new FD scheme known as ‘SureCover’ in the month of March 2021. The FD scheme comes with a complementary life insurance cover. The insurance policy will be issued by HDFC Life Insurance. HDFC Bank will bear the premium cost of the term life cover for one year, on deposits of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

ICICI Bank and DCB Bank already offer similar FD schemes. Should you take the bait of investing in such FD schemes with additional life insurance cover?

What’s on offer

All investments between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, made in HDFC Bank’s SureCover FD scheme for tenures of more than a year and up to 10 years will come with a complimentary term life insurance cover. The life cover is equivalent to the FD’s principal value. The complimentary life insurance benefit is only for the first year of the FD tenure and will expire after that. If during the first year of the FD, if there is an unfortunate even of mortality, your nominees / beneficiaries will get a lump-sum equivalent to FD amount. You can take only one SureCover FD at any point in time. Existing and new HDFC Bank customers can invest in this scheme.

ICICI Bank offers a flat Rs 3 lakh term life cover on deposits of Rs 3 lakh or more via the ‘FD Life’ scheme. The tenure of FD should be minimum two years. The complimentary life insurance benefit is only for the first year of the FD tenure.

DCB Bank’s ‘Suraksha FD’ gives you a term life cover for up to Rs 50 lakh. The life cover is equivalent to the FD’s principal value. The investment period is mandatorily three years and life insurance cover is available for the three-year term.

In case of partial or premature withdrawal of the FD, the free life cover benefit offered will be withdrawn with immediate effect by the banks.

Will bundled life insurance cover work?

You should know well that the term life insurance policy offered with FDs is for a limited tenure (refer to table). “Such FDs are not a suitable option for investors looking at these schemes as a replacement to regular life insurance planning,” says Mahavir Chopra, Founder of Beshak.org.

It’s important to have a standalone term life insurance policy for the long term. So, if you want to take a pure life insurance policy, then opt for term plans, because they will give you insurance cover for the next 20-40 years.

Praveen Kutty, Head Retail and SME Banking at DCB Bank said in an interview to Moneycontrol, “Our complimentary life insurance benefit with fixed deposits is like an additional life cover on your investment with no added cost to investors. It should be looked as an added benefit in the unfortunate event of the death of the Suraksha FD account holder during the three-year tenure of the fixed deposit.”

However, Kalpesh Ashar, Founder, Full Circle Financial Planners and Advisors says, “This seems more of a fixed deposit acquisition tactic by the banks to have more of FDs placed with them on the pretext of offering the term life insurance plan in the pandemic for one to three years with no premium.” He adds that the minuscule insurance cover and the limited tenure of the policy serve no purpose.

You should have a standalone term insurance cover of at least 12 to 15 times your annual income for the longer tenure.

Should you invest?

With falling interest rates on fixed deposits, experts from the industry feel that banks are looking to shore up their customer base with complementary term life insurance covers.

You shouldn’t invest in these FDs solely because of the term insurance benefit attached. Also, do not rely entirely on this life insurance cover for uncertainty. “The moment you withdraw prematurely from this FD for some emergency, the term insurance benefit is discontinued,” points out Abhishek Bondia, Co-founder of SecureNow.

You should look at a minimum of Rs 1 crore as a term life insurance cover if you are 30 years and have dependents in the family.